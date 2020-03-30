Sartell Family Turns Home Into Daughter’s Favorite Disney Ride

SARTELL -- A Sartell families love for Disney has taken them to new heights.

Allison and Jon Legg spent 12 hours on a Sunday afternoon recreating their daughter Penny's favorite Disney World attraction -- Soarin' Around the World.

We saw a couple of videos that people have posted of other rides, and Soarin has always been Penny's favorite ride, so we kinda just started thinking that would be fun to do.

The ride is a hang gliding adventure that takes you on a flight around the world.

Allison says with some creativity, a little voice over work, and a few of Penny's toys, they were able to turned their house into a tourist attraction.

We all contributed ideas on how we could recreate stuff and make it kind of silly but also make it so you could tell the scenes we were trying to recreate.

The video already has reached over 7-thousand views Youtube and was also featured on KTLA news in Los Angeles.

Jon says it's amazing how a family activity quickly turned into a viral video.

It was just something to have fun with while we were stuck in the house. It's cool that the video is able to bring joy to others as well. It's fun to watch.

As for an encore presentation, the Legg's say its possible if they can find the right attraction.

