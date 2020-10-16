Sartell Receiving $5.5-Million in State Bonding for Road Projects

SARTELL -- Some major road improvements are on the horizon for Sartell, and now wait for Governor Tim Walz's signature.

The city is expected to receive $5.5-million in state bonding to finish and connect several key roadways. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says with the state funding they will be able to connect Scout Drive and Dehler Drive to give residents another thoroughfare from Pinecone Road to the Medical Park district.

Lot more options, going to be a lot more convenient for drivers. It also supports all these workers in the Medical Park to come over and eat at House of Pizza, stop at Coborns or shop. It will really blend those two areas together.

Fitzthum says they also plan to connect 19th Street South, which is in front of the community center, to Scout Drive to give another entrance point.

In addition, Fitzthum says they were able to rework some language to transfer $500,000 designated to Sauk River Regional Park and put it toward parks along the Mississippi River.

We are working right now to add a bike path on the river side of Riverside Avenue. This money will help us add fishing piers and other amenities to really embrace the Mississippi River.

Fitzthum says both Scout and Dehler will have a walking/bike path connected to it. If all goes well they hope to start the project in 2021.

A second phase of the project (extending 15th Street South and 23rd Street South) will be discussed in the future when additional funding is available.