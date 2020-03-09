Sartell Decides on New City Administrator

SARTELL -- The search for a new Sartell city administrator is coming to a close.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved to extend an employment agreement with Anna Gruber for the position.

Gruber is currently the Manager of Community Solutions at Sourcewell, the company the city is currently contracting with for their Planning and Community Development services.

She also serves on the Sartell Economic Development Commission and has previously served on the Planning Commission.

Before joining Sourcewell, Gruber spent five years working as the city administrator in Pierz.

If the offer is approved, she will replace Mary Degiovanni who plans to retire this summer.

