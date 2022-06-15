Sartell Baseball State Tourney Recap

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

STILLWATER PONIES 6 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5

(Tuesday June 14th/State AAAA Quarterfinals)

The Ponies defeated their foe the Sabres in a battle, backed by six hits, including a double and six big runs in the first inning. The Ponies starting pitcher was Joshua Wallace, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earned the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brayden Hellum threw 1 2/3 inning in relief to earn the save. The Ponies were the Section 4AAAA champions and they come in with a 20-4 record.

The Ponies offense was led by by Josh Wallace, he went 1-for-3 with double for three RBIs. Mason McCurdy went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Alex Vandell earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Austin Buck went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Matchy went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tanner Voight went 1-for-2. Jacob Carlson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Buck earned a walk and he scored a run and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was right-handedf sophomore Wesley Johnson. He threw a complete game and gave up six hits, six runs and three walks. Most of this was given up in the first inning and he threw a heck of a game after that first inning.

The Sabres offense was led by Steven Brinkerhoff, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Haus went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Carson Gross went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4. Kade Lewis earned a walk and he scored a run, Dylan Simones had a sacrifice bunt and Calen O’Connell earned a walk.

The Sabres will take on the loser of the Chanhassen and Andover game at 11:30 AM Wednesday at Parade Stadium, Minneapolis.