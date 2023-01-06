Sartell Awarded DEED Funding to Assist in Cleanup of Mill Site

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell has received a portion of a nearly $2.6-million grant to help with the clean up of the former Verso Paper Mill site.

The city was awarded $50,000 through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program.

Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says the funding will help get the 46-acre site ready for development. Sweeter says while the cleanup assessment can begin, nothing more can be done until the city closes on the property, which has been delayed.

In addition, the city council will start discussions on plans for the property.

During Monday's meeting, the council will consider approving a master planning agreement with AME Consultatory Services LLC. The consultant would assist the city in marketing the site, applying for funding opportunities, and promoting redevelopment.