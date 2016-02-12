Sanders and Clinton Speak to Boisterous Crowd in St. Paul

ST. PAUL - Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton made their campaign pitches to a record breaking Minnesota crowd on Friday.

Sanders and Clinton spoke during the 5th annual Minnesota DFL Humphrey-Mondale dinner at St. Paul RiverCentre. Over 4,000 were in attendance, Minnesota DFL party chair Ken Martin said it was the largest event in party history since 1944. Over $1 million was fundraised for the DFL in one night.

Both Clinton and Sanders spoke separately during the dinner in a time where their race has been heating up. Earlier this week, Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton easily in the New Hampshire primary.

Clinton looked to establish herself as the more electable candidate during her speech and took an indirect swipe against Sanders, citing her ideas as more realistic.

"I'm not making promises I can't keep. I'm a progressive who likes to make progress."

Clinton also highlighted equal wages, improving the Affordable Care Act, reigning in pharmaceutical prices and improving public education.

"Don't we know that we need real soultions to the challenges we face? I'm running to tear down all the barriers that hold people back across our country."

Sanders spoke before Clinton and stuck with his tried and true message of standing up to corporations and Wall Street.

"We must raise the minimum wage to a livable wage...15 bucks an hour. When we don't allow the Trump's of the world to divide us, there's nothing we can't do."

Sanders also took a considerable amount of time to talk about reforming the criminal justice system.

"We have more people in jail than any other country on earth, largely Black, Latino and Native Americans."

Both candidates were very well received by the crowd. Sanders earned loud cheers for lashing out against growing inequality. Clinton also got a boisterous response from the crowd when she praised the Presidency of Barack Obama.

Former candidate Martin O’Malley was originally expected to speak at the dinner, but he dropped out of the race after a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses.

Minnesota’s political caucuses are coming up on March 1st as part of “Super Tuesday”.