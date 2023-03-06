Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, & Aaron Tippin Heading Back To Minnesota In May

Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin are returning to Minnesota this summer. Also known as Roots & Boots the trio of Country performers will be heading to the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen on May 12th.

The Shooting Star Casino posted about the trio's return:

"Help us give Roots & Boots a big welcome back to the Shooting Star stage on May 12!"

According to the group's bio:

Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw join forces to present an evening filled with stories and songs as they get back to the roots of their music. Aaron, Collin, and Sammy have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hit singles. Some of Aaron’s songs are “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio,” and “Kiss This.” Collin is known for “Love Me,” “In This Life,” and “That’s My Story.” Sammy’s hits include “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” and “Third Rate Romance.”

Tickets are going on sale a week from today, if you are interested in catching the show I'll drop a link at the bottom.

Get our free mobile app

Roots & Boots played last summer in Cold Spring at Firefest, as the matinee show, before the headlining act of Midland took the stage later on during the music festival.

This year at Firefest, attendees will get to experience Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen, and Sawyer Brown! The concert is put on by the Cold Spring Fire Department Relief Association.

The link to the Shooting Star Casino entertainment page for tickets is here.

CHECK IT OUT: How He's Changed! Garth Brooks' Storied Career in Pictures