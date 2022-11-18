Saint John’s Prep Food Drive Raises $2,600 for Area Families

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Saint John's Prep students, faculty and staff are making sure area families have food this Thanksgiving.

The school held their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf.

Students from 6th-12th grade collected around 425 pounds of food and raised over $2,600.

The food bank is now distributing the food to families in the St. Joseph area, with the money being used to buy turkeys, pies and other perishable items.

More than 30 families will benefit from the students generosity. Saint John's Prep has hosted this food drive for the food shelf for over 15 years.