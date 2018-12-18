Saint Cloud -- Apollo defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 75-45 Tuesday night at Apollo High School.

At halftime Sauk Rapids-Rice was facing a 20 point deficit to climb out of being the score was 19-39 in favor of Saint Cloud Apollo. Leading the way for Sauk Rapids-Rice in the first half was Shayna Payonk with 6 points. Leading the way for Saint Cloud Apollo was Lariah Washington with 13 points.

Sauk Rapids-Rice would get to scoring quickly to start the second half but then Apollo would get on the gas and score eleven straight to make the score 50-24 around the 14:14 mark in the second half. Late in the half Apollo with their second unit in would have their biggest lead of the night with a score of 75-43. The final score in this game was Sauk Rapids-Rice 45 and Saint Cloud Apollo 75. Leading the way for Sauk Rapids-Rice was Shayna Payonk who finished the game with 10 points. Leading the way for Saint Cloud Apollo was Lariah Washington who finished the game with 21 points

With the loss Sauk Rapids-Rice moves to 1-7 on the season and will travel to play Fergus Falls on Thursday December 20th. With the win Saint Cloud Apollo moves to 6-2 on the season and will play host to Alexandria on Thursday December 20th.

The player of the was Saint Cloud Apollo's Lariah Washington .