Rox Take Thriller Against Stingers Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox outlasted the Willmar Stingers for a 9-8 win in twelve innings Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 9-8 on the season.

The Rox trailed 8-6 heading into the bottom the 12th inning, but overcame the deficit on a two-run single from Collin Montez.

ROCORI's Jordan Barth finished the game 3-6 with a triple while also playing solid defense at third base and Jack Kelly finished with four hits and four runs batted in to help St. Cloud to the win.

Joey Stock got the win for the Rox in one inning of relief.

The Rox will take on the Stingers at Bill Taunton Stadium Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.