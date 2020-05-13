Rox Sign Two More Players For Upcoming Season

With the start of the Northwoods League season still in doubt, the Rox continue to put together their roster for the 2020 campaign. The team announced the signing of two catchers from the University of Nebraska on Wednesday.

Luke Rostam and Griffin Everitt are the latest addition to the roster, which has now grown to 25 players.

Last week, the NWL issued an update regarding the start of the season, which is currently postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis. The season had been scheduled to begin on May 26th.