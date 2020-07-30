Rox Ride Solid Pitching To Win Over Honkers Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Rochester Honkers 2-1 Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. The win improves St. Cloud to 11-10 on the season.

Three Rox pitchers combined to hold the Honkers to just two hits, with starter Zane Mills tossing six innings while allowing just a single unearned run. Nate Peterson and Noah Myhre finished off the win in relief.

St. Cloud third baseman Jordan Barth paced the offense with two of the team's eight hits.

The Rox will host Rochester at Faber Field again Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35.