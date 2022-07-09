Rox Notch Third Straight Win, Twins Fall in Texas

The St. Cloud Rox opened the weekend with their third-straight win on the road Friday night, while the Minnesota Twins came up just short against Texas.

RECAPS:

- The Rox fended off several comeback attempts from Rochester to win 7-5 Friday night. John Nett and Brice Matthews each earned two runs for St. Cloud. The Rox improve to 28-8 and the Honkers fall to 17-20. The teams will play game two on Saturday in Rochester. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:05 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins blew an early lead and came up short in their comeback, ultimately dropping game one of the series to the Rangers 6-5 Friday night. Carlos Correa and Ryan Jeffers each finished with two RBIs for Minnesota. Sonny Gray struggled on the mound, allowing four hits and five runs in just under five innings. The Twins fall to 47-39 and the Rangers improve to 38-43. The teams will continue the series with game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.