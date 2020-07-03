Rox Get Walk-Off Win in Home Opener

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox picked up their first win Thursday night in exciting fashion as they beat the Rochester Honkers 7-6 in 11 innings.

The Rox claimed an early 1-0 lead in the first, but Rochester stormed back scoring five runs in the next two innings for their 5-1 lead.

St. Cloud kept hanging on as they forced it to extra innings where Andrew Pintar ripped a single into left field to give the Rox their first win of the year.

The Rox (1-1) will now head to Rochester Friday as they look to win the two-game series. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Mayo Field.

You can hear the game on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.