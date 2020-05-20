Rose Education Day Virtual Workshop: Saturday May 30th

ROSE EDUCATION DAY IS STILL HAPPENING: VIRTUALLY

If you've ever wanted to learn how to grow your own roses, this is the event for you. Normally, you can attend this class in person, but due to the pandemic, this year, the event will be virtual.

To sign up and register for this event click the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rose-education-day-tickets-94841309911

ROSE EDUCATION DAY DETAILS

Rose Education Day will be happening Saturday, May 30th from 8:30- 11:30 am.

TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED

A Season Of Roses: Spring through Fall Rose Care

The Rose Hybridizing Process: Easy Care Zone 4 Roses

If you are unable to attend this event virtually, it is going to be recorded so you will be able to contact Stearns County Extension Gardeners for more information on how to access the recorded program.