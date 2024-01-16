Rock Solid Actress/Comedian Jen Kober Coming To St. Cloud January 27th

GET READY FOR A NIGHT OF GUT-BUSTING LAUGHS!

If you are ready for a great time, tons of laughs, and a night out on the town, you won't want to miss Jen Kober at the Paramount Center for the Arts, on Saturday, January 27th, with opening act, our very own Jason Schommer! I can't wait to see Jen Kober in person right here in St. Cloud! She's a superstar comedian and an incredible actress who you'll notice from about a million shows right now!

GET YOUR TICKETS WHILE YOU CAN!

Get your tickets now as they won't last long at paramountarts.org.

Jen Kober/Youtube.com

JEN KOBER IS EVERYWHERE IN 2024!

Jen appeared on Netflix in 2019 as she joined the cast of two of its original shows; RuPaul's sitcom 'AJ & The Queen' and 'Dead to Me'. She has also been in 'The Righteous Gemstones' on HBO, playing a detective in 'The Purge' on USA Network, and was a wacky science teacher in 'Diary Of A Future President on Disney+.

In 2021 Jen had a recurring role on 'American Horror Story', on Showtime's 'Black Monday,' and a Season 2 regular on Apple TV's new queer sitcom, 'The Browns'.

Fast forward to last year, 2023 was Jen's biggest year yet! She appeared as Sheriff Linda Lawless on Disney Channel's hit series 'Bunk'd'.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU JEN

Maybe my favorite because my kids are Star Wars fanatics, she's on The Mandalorian on Disney+.! May the force be with you, Jen! This amazing, talented woman with an adorable smile also filmed a half-hour comedy special that will be released sometime this year, so while we have the opportunity to see this superstar at our St. Cloud, Minnesota theatre, let us not miss this great opportunity.

