Rock 4 Alzheimer’s 2021 Concert Set to Return September 11

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, an annual fundraiser and awareness event for Alzheimer's is set to move forward September 11.

Organizers and sponsors of Rock 4 Alzheimer's are excited to announce the date and initial details of this year's fundraiser and awareness event.

"In collaboration with Rockhouse Productions, Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota, AMAZING sponsors and some of the BEST volunteers we are happy to announce the return of Rock 4 Alzheimer's," wrote Bad Habit Brewing Company on Facebook Wednesday morning.

The Rock 4 Alzheimer's website shares the origins of the event.

Jeff and Tommy’s father, music legend Bobby Vee, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011 and sadly passed away on October 24, 2016. The Linn family lost their mother and matriarch, Irene Linn, on April 19, 2017 after her long battle with the disease. Rock for Alzheimer's (R4A) was created by Jeff and Tommy Vee and the Linn Family in conjunction with the St. Cloud chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota and North Dakota and The Bad Habit Brewery. R4A will raise both funding and awareness for Alzheimer’s locally while giving the families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients an amazing opportunity to listen to great music and share their own stories.

Last year's event was cancelled after a great deal of consideration over whether or not a safe and COVID-friendly event could be held.

"After looking at all possible options to keep this great event alive for 2020, it has become clear that the 5th Annual Rock 4 Alzheimer’s will need to be postponed to September 11, 2021," wrote organizers on Facebook. "We delayed this decision in the hope of producing a safe, modified version; however, we do not feel that is possible with the current state of COVID-19."

Bands and lineup for this year's event will "be announced soon." More details to come at the Rock 4 Alzheimer's Facebook page.