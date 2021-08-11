Rochester Woman Assaulted In Her Bedroom By Intruder

Get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman who was in bed sleeping was assaulted and robbed early Wednesday.

The 43-year-old woman lives in the 1200 block of 3rd Ave. SE, across the street from the former Seneca canning plant.

She told police she woke up around 4:00 am to find a strange man in her bedroom. She says the man assaulted her and then fled with some of her property.

The woman ran outside and began yelling for help. An employee of a nearby Kwik Trip store heard her screams and called 911.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for facial and other injuries.

She was only able to give a vague description of the intruder.

UPDATE: RPD says another man was also in the house.

