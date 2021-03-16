River’s Edge Convention Center to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Site

ST. CLOUD – A new COVID-19 community vaccination site is slated to launch this week at the River’s Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

The large-scale, permanent site will be the sixth of its kind in Minnesota, joining sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington and St. Paul.

In its first week, the vaccination site will offer shots to all eligible Minnesotans, including 1b frontline workers.

The River’s Edge Convention Center previously served as a pop-up location for the state’s Vaccine Pilot Program. Around 4,800 doses of the vaccine were administered there between January 21 and February 22.

Residents will be contacted directly once they have been selected to sign up for vaccine appointments.

To learn more about when, where and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector website.

On Wednesday morning, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to visit the site.