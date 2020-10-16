Rising COVID-19 Cases in Schools Reducing In-Person Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Surging coronavirus cases in Minnesota schools have reduced the number of counties where the virus is spreading at low enough rates to allow for full, in-person instruction.

State health officials say statewide, more than 500 schools had at least one positive case in the last two weeks, and 24 public and private schools reported outbreaks with at least five positive cases.

Just Cook and Kittson counties now have low enough spread of the virus to meet the state's threshold for in-person instruction for all students.