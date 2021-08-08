Rip Current Pulls Swimmer 200 Yards from Shore
DULUTH -- A rip current pulled a woman swimming in Lake Superior about 200 yards out from the shore on Saturday.
The Duluth Fire Department says at about 4:00 p.m. they responded to the call of a water emergency. The initial call was that a 20-year-old woman was pulled away by a rip current.
There were several people swimming, but the rest of the people in the group were able to make it to shore.
Two rescue swimmers from Rescue 1 were able to use a rescue surfboard to reach the victim and help her to shore. The woman was treated by Mayo Ambulance at the scene and transported to a local hospital for exhaustion. She is expected to recover.
Due to the continued high risk of rip currents, the Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions effective through 10:00 a.m. Monday.
