Report: Minnesota Now Has More Workers Than Wisconsin

UNDATED -- For the first time in a long time Minnesota has passed Wisconsin in the total number of people working.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says our state passed our neighbor to the east by about 3,100 total jobs. That's despite the fact that the Badger state still has a higher population.

St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian says it is because we have more people willing to work.

We currently have a labor force participation rate in Minnesota around 70 percent, and in Wisconsin, it's 67 percent. So three percent more of our population is willing to work and is actively seeking employment versus what is happening in Wisconsin right now.

Wisconsin does have a lower unemployment rate than Minnesota, Wisconsin is at 2.8 percent and in Minnesota, it is at 3.2 percent.

Banaian says Minnesota has had significant growth in the healthcare sector over the years at companies like Mayo Health System and CentraCare Health.

In 2017 Wisconsin added over 28,000 jobs while Minnesota added nearly 36,000 jobs. Minnesota has added more jobs than Wisconsin every year since 2010. From 2011 through 2017 Minnesota added about 293,000 jobs, which ranked 19th in the nation. Wisconsin added about 202,000 jobs during that period, which ranked 34th.