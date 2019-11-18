Rep. Loeffler Remembered As Fierce Advocate for Constituents

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota's House speaker says Rep. Diane Loeffler has died after battling cancer.

Speaker Melissa Hortman says Loeffler died Saturday at age 66. Hortman calls Loeffler a ``powerhouse'' whose absence will be a huge loss for the Legislature. Loeffler is a DFLer who was first elected to the House in 2004. She was a lifelong resident of northeast Minneapolis. Her colleagues remember her as a tireless advocate for immigrants, working people, the disabled, the homeless and the mentally ill.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that Loeffler ``exemplified servant leadership throughout her 15 years'' of service in the House. Walz calls her a ``fierce advocate for her community.''

Funeral arrangements are pending. Survivors include her husband, Michael Vennewitz.