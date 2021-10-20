Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Girlfriend

Sherburne County Jail

ST. PAUL -- A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to a murder charge after a violent assault against his girlfriend.

Twenty-four-year-old William Jones IV pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder for the woman's death in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jones repeatedly assaulted the woman in early November of 2019 and at one point threw her against a wall. The woman struck her head and was knocked unconscious.

Authorities say Jones never called an ambulance or tried to render medical aid. The victim remained there unconscious for almost two days.

Ultimately, Jones' mother found the woman and called for medical help.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Fargo where she was pronounced with a traumatic brain injury that kept her in a persistent vegetative state with no hope of recovery. She died about two weeks later.

No sentencing date has been set at this time.

 

