Recreational Marijuana in MN to be Legal. Here’s the Deal

Minnesota's bill to legalize recreational pot has passed the Senate and is on the way to be signed by Governor Walz, as he promised he would. This makes Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Once the bill is signed by the governor, recreational pot will be legal starting August 1st. As far as being legally for sale in the state, well, that could take a bit longer. They are saying at least a year to get the entire program set up and license distributors in the state. But money is a great motivator, so things may move along faster.

August 1st, you can also start growing your own plants at home with a limit of 8 plants with a maximum of 4 flowering. Where exactly one would get seeds to plant is kind of a grey area. You may be allowed to import seeds from other states until Minnesota's program is set up but this seems to be up in the air for now.

You'll have to be at least 21 to purchase recreational marijuana once the program and dispensaries are all set up. According to fox9.com, the maximum you are allowed to purchase is 2 ounces of cannabis flower, 8 milligrams of edibles and 3 grams of concentrate.

Those amounts also apply to the amount you can have on your person in public. However, the law prohibits you from using it in public. Employers are not allowed to discriminate against or fire anyone that has a positive drug test, according to the bill but there are exceptions. Exempt from this rule are those that work in federal government or education.

Misdemeanor marijuana offenses will automatically be expunged from any criminal records. Those that have been convicted of marijuana crimes in the past will be first in line to get a license to operate a dispensary.

Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten, DFL-St. Paul. stated "To the folks who received those convictions...family members that were convicted of using or selling cannabis, you deserve to be at the top of the line for the licenses. Others don't get to just skip ahead when you're the ones who lost jobs and you lost housing,"