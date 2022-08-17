Recount Completed in Tight St. Cloud City Council Race

ST. CLOUD -- A recount in a closely contested primary race for St. Cloud City Council is over and the results are basically the same.

St. Cloud City Clerk Seth Kauffman says after the recount Wednesday just one vote changed. Third place finisher Seal Dwyer lost a vote and the first place finisher gained that vote.

So, the final results are Karen Larson with 639 votes, Sandra Brakstad with 432 votes, and Seal Dwyer with 428 votes.

Get our free mobile app

Larson and Brakstad both advance to the general election for a chance to represent St. Cloud Ward 2 on the city council.