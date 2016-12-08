Record Amount of Food Donated Wednesday at “Jolley Trolley” Food Drive

ST. CLOUD -- Another record night for the "Jolley Trolley" food drive. Volunteers collected 1,234 pounds of food which set a record for the number of pounds collected at a store in one night.

The effort was aided by Lund's/Byerly's who donated 673 pounds of sugar, flour, cake mix and vegetables.

Donors also gave $326 in cash toward the effort.

We told you earlier this week about a new record amount for cash donations Monday at the Cooper Avenue Coborn's.

The "Jolley Trolley" will be at the Sauk Rapids Coborn's Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.