Quick Thinking Bachelor Party Rescues Dog Found In Mud on the Minnesota River

I've run into some crazy unplanned things when off on a weekend getaway. But this one should win an award. You always hear the bad things in the world, so it's good to share a story where a group of guys off on a weekend trip took time out to be concerned and search for and then save a dog stuck up to it's neck in thick mud.

According to WCCO TV it was a weekend canoe trip of 11 buddies celebrating a bachelor party. But it took a turn this past weekend when they were canoeing down the Minnesota River in Carver, Minnesota and they heard a dog bark and took the time to look for it. The dog Ed, and his owner George, are happy that they did!

Ed the dog is 14 years old and has always roamed free on the property he lives on. But he always comes back home. However, on Saturday night George got worried when Ed didn't return to eat.

Meanwhile, the 11 guys on the bachelor party canoe trip spent about 30 minutes trying to dig him out of the mud while they waited on first responders.

When the first responders arrived they were able to continue the rescue and free Ed the St. Bernard. The first responders were then able to return him to his home with George. In the interview with WCCO TV, George said he was hoping to get the names of the guys in the bachelor party so he could properly thank them.

