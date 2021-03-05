Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N' Sabres played to a 2-2 tie with River Lakes Thursday night at Bernick's Arena in Sartell.
The Storm 'N' Sabres got on the scoreboard first with a Lauren Wensel goal at 8:49 of the first period, assisted by Kelly Carriere and Anna Lundeen. SSR outshot the Stars 10-9 in the opening period.
With Lundeen serving a tripping minor in the penalty box, River Lakes junior Kianna Roeske notched a power play goal at 12:30 of the second period to tie the game at one. Roeske's goal was unassisted.
The Storm 'N' Sabres answered with a Brayley Vandenberg goal at 14:44 to take a 2-1 lead. The eighth-grader's goal was assisted by Morgan Cromwell and Rachel Lindmeier.
River Lakes answered as time wound down in the second period with a goal from senior forward Anna Zimmer, assisted by Brielle Cremers and Roeske. The Stars outshot Sartell/Sauk Rapids 12-9 in the second period.
Neither team could break the tie in the third period or overtime, ending the game in a tie. River Lakes outshot Sartell/Sauk Rapids 37-32 in the game.
The Storm 'N' Sabres will host Bemidji on Saturday, while the Stars will play host to Willmar.
ELSEWHERE:
BHKY: Mora 4, River Lakes 3 (OT)
BHKY: Fergus Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
BHKY: Cathedral vs St. Cloud (CANCELLED)
GHKY: Alexandria 3, St. Cloud 1
GBB: Fergus Falls 70, Apollo 39
GBB: Willmar 51, Sartell 28
GBB: Foley 52, Cathedral 36
GBB: Rocori 66, Monticello 57
GBB: Brainerd 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
BBB: Alexandria 66, Rocori 47
BBB: Sauk Rapids-Rice 58, Sartell 56
FRIDAY:
BHKY: Sartell @ Brainerd 6 PM
BHKY: Sauk Centre @ River Lakes 7:15 PM
BBB: Cathedral @ Albany