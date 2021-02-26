Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The St. Cloud boys hockey team battled to a 2-2 tie with Brainerd Thursday night at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. St. Cloud is now 7-4-1 on the season.
Brainerd's Aden Extrand broke a scoreless tie with a goal at 5:34 of the second period, assisted by Max Roby and Erik Stoxen.
St. Cloud tied the game at 15:10 of the second on August Falloon's short-handed goal. A single assist was credited to defenseman Ripley Garden.
Brainerd took a 2-1 lead at 10:22 of the third period with a Harrison Seymour goal at 10:22, but St. Cloud responded with another Falloon goal at 14:54 to tie the game at two.
St. Cloud outshot Brainerd 8-1 in the overtime period but could not get a goal past Warriors goalie Jed Klang. St. Cloud outshot Brainerd 49-20 total in the game.
St. Cloud will play at Bemidji on Tuesday night.
Boys Basketball
Bemidji 62, Sartell 49
Rocori 63, Tech 61
Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Willmar 63
Brainerd 74, Apollo 38
Zimmerman 77, Cathedral 74
Girls Hockey
River Lakes 2, Brainerd/LF 0
Alexandria 9, Storm N Sabres 1
St. Cloud 2, Hutchinson 0
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Monticello 2
Fergus Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 (OT)
Friday's Schedule:
GBB- Little Falls @ Cathedral 7:05 PM on AM 1390
GBB- Apollo @ Alexandria
GBB- Tech @ Brainerd
GBB- Sartell @ Rocori