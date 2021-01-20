Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, January 19th

The Cathedral boys hockey team snuck past Monticello 2-1 Tuesday night at the MAC to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Crusaders previously defeated Morris-Benson Area.

Monticello got on the board first with a Braden Bitz goal at 9:56 of the first period, assisted by Riley Ronayne. The Magic outshot the Crusaders 11-8 in the opening period.

Cathedral went to work in the second period, tying the game on a Tommy Gohman goal at 4:18, assisted by Marcus Hjort and Braydn Balfanz. Cathedral outshot Monticello 13-11 in the second.

Balfanz scored the eventual game-winner on a Cathedral power play at 6:43 of the third period, with assists credited to Cullen Hiltner and Jacob Hirschfeld. CHS outshot the Magic 11-6 for a game total of 32-28 in favor of Cathedral.

Grant Martin made 27 saves in net to earn the win for the Crusaders.

The Alexandria Cardinals topped Sartell 3-2 at Bernick's Arena.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a first period goal from Josiah Gronholz and a second period tally from Tyler Kludt.

Sartell got on the board with a Josh Kern power play goal with just 15:27 remaining in the second period to make the score 2-1 at the second intermission. The Sabres had a chance to tie the game later in the second, but were unable to convert a penalty shot.

Kludt scored again for Alexandria early in the third, giving the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. Sartell's Lacen VanDenBerg made it 3-2 with a goal at 6:03, but that was as close as the Sabres would get.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Willmar 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56

Tech 74, Rocori 51

Brainerd 96, Apollo 89

Foley 48, Cathedral 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls 61, Sartell 48

BOYS HOCKEY

River Lakes 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Alexandria 3, Sartell 2

Cathedral 2, Monticello 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

Willmar 6, St. Cloud 0