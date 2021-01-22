Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 21st

The Fergus Falls boys hockey team beat Sartell 4-3 in overtime Thursday night at Bernick's Arena. The Sabres fall to 1-3 on the season with the loss.

Fergus Falls held a short-lived 1-0 lead after an Isaac Young goal at 3:08 of the first period. The Sabres struck back with a pair of goals less than a minute apart later in the opening frame.

Tory Lund tied the game at 6:08 with an even-strength goal, assisted by Connor Hacker. Lund's goal was followed 56 seconds later by a Gavin Henkemeyer goal, with assists given to Lacen VanDenBerg and Will Yu.

The Otters responded with second period goals from Michael DeBrito and a second tally from Young to tie the game at three heading into the third period.

With Logen Schake serving a tripping penalty for Fergus Falls midway through the third period, Thomas Franke tied the game for Sartell at 8:35, assisted by VanDenBerg.

However, the Otters picked up the win in the extra period with a Isaac Johnson goal at 1:36.

The Sabres will play at Sauk Rapids-Rice Tuesday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Brainerd 3, River Lakes 0

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres 5, Fergus Falls 3

River Lakes 2, Brainerd/LF 1 (OT)

Boys Basketball

Mora 57, Cathedral 35

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Dassel-Cokato 46

Alexandria 67, Tech 30

Willmar 55, Sartell 39