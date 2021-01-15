Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 14th

PHOTO: courtesy Joel Baumgarten

The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat rival Sartell 7-3 Thursday night at the MAC in St. Cloud. Thursday was the first night teams were allowed to return to play after a 'pause' by Governor Tim Walz.

August Falloon notched a hat trick for St. Cloud in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS HOCKEY
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Mora 1
St. Cloud 7, Sartell 3

GIRLS HOCKEY 
River Lakes 5, Bemidji 3
Brainerd/LF 3, St. Cloud 1

BOYS BASKETBALL 
Sartell 77, Brainerd 68
Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Apollo 64 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL 
Sartell 69, Apollo 32

Categories: high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports
