Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 14th

The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat rival Sartell 7-3 Thursday night at the MAC in St. Cloud. Thursday was the first night teams were allowed to return to play after a 'pause' by Governor Tim Walz.

August Falloon notched a hat trick for St. Cloud in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS HOCKEY

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Mora 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

River Lakes 5, Bemidji 3

Brainerd/LF 3, St. Cloud 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sartell 77, Brainerd 68

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Apollo 64 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sartell 69, Apollo 32