UNDATED -- The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and has now climbed to an estimated $730 million.

Nobody matched all the numbers in Saturday's drawing, but there were two $2 million winners in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania along with 11 $1 million dollar winners. None of the winners were in Minnesota.

The increased prize is on the line in Wednesday's drawing with a cash option of $546 million.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app