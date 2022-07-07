Police: South St. Cloud Shooting Stems from Previous Fight

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have released more details on the south St. Cloud shooting that injured four people Wednesday night.

According to police, witnesses at the scene said there was a heated argument between two groups in the alleyway in the 1000 block between 5th and 6th Avenue South near 11th Street.

During the argument, several shots were fired from multiple people, resulting in four people hurt.

The victims include a 21-year-old St. Cloud man with a gunshot wound to the head, a 21-year-old St. Cloud man with a gunshot wound to the chest, a 19-year-old Mora man with a gunshot wound to the elbow, and a 15-year-old from St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and neck.

Police say one of the victims (21-year-old with gunshot wound to his head) was released from the hospital Thursday, while the other three remain in stable condition.

Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time and the case remains active.

It's believed the shooting was a result of a fight that happened the previous night between the two groups.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301.