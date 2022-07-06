UPDATE: Four Hurt in South St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Several people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in south St. Cloud Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. in an alley near 6th Avenue & 11th Street South.

Authorities say an argument between multiple people escalated resulting in gunshots being fired.

Three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital. All four are in serious but stable condition.

Authorities say no arrests have been made. The area is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active. More information is expected to be released later.

Lee Voss - WJON