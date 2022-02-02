Minneapolis Police: Officer Fatally Shot Man Who Had a Gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a man who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand as officers served a search warrant in a downtown apartment.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman says the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

She says officers from the Minneapolis department's SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department in a homicide investigation.

Huffman says officers entered an apartment and encountered the man with a gun. He was shot.

Huffman says police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.