Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says a man and woman approached a man walking his dog recently on 15th Street North and Whitney Court and threatened him with a large knife if he didn't give up his dog. The man refused and the suspects left the area.

In the last week Mages says there has been a lot of theft from vehicles and some stolen vehicles in St. Cloud and Waite Park. Mages reminds people to allows lock their vehicles because many of the thefts are happening without forced entry. She says it is important to not leave value items in visible areas in unattended vehicles.

If you'd like to listen today's Tri-County Crimestoppers update it is available below.