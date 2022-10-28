Police Asking For Help Locating A Young Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud police are asking for your help finding a missing young woman.

Angelina Carlson, who goes by Angel, was reported as a runaway August 4th. Recent information suggests she is living in, or frequently visiting, the St. Cloud area.

Angelina is a 17-year-old black female with brown eyes and hair that’s usually tied up in a bun. Her arm may be in a blue splint or she could be using a black sling.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department (320-251-1200) or Tri-County Crimestoppers (1-800-255-1301).