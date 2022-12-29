Foley Police Department Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman

The Foley Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Foley woman Amber Sieling.

According to a post by Tri-County Crime Stoppers: Amber was last seen on Tues, Dec 27, 2022 after leaving a residence in Foley. She frequents Kwik Trips and Casey's stores in the St Cloud area.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Amber Sieling, please contact the Foley Police Department through Benton County Dispatch at 320-968-7201.