Police Arrest Minnesota Men Suspected of Stealing Statues

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota authorities arrested two men suspected of stealing a bald eagle statue from an Army veteran's home and two lion statutes from the city of Anoka.

Coon Rapids police say they received tips on social media last week that led them to their suspects, who had the statutes in the basement of a home where they were staying.

Police say 28-year-old Alan Kalisch told officers he stole the custom-made eagle statute valued at $1,300. Fifty-one-year-old Gregory Gerads told police he stole the lions from Anoka.

Kalisch is being charged with felony theft and Gerards is charged with receiving stolen property.