Polar Express in a MN Dining Dome? Can’t-Miss Experience!

Dining Domes became popular during the pandemic as a way to still "get out" but while still staying in your own space to eat. They've stuck around due to their fun and novelty and now one place in particular is elevating the experience.

NineTwentyFive at the Landing Hotel in Wayzata is taking the Dining Dome to a whole new level. The Polar Express Brunch comes with a four course meal and the movie The Polar Express playing in the dome as well.

Your Polar Express Brunch inside your dining dome is sure impress. It starts with a hot chocolate bar (adults are provided beverages to spike theirs if wanted!) and a cookie decorating station. Then it's the brunch charcuterie board with things like fruit and donuts. That's followed by the main attraction of scrambled eggs, hashbrowns etc. The whole experience wraps up by decorating gingerbread men.

You can actually do this experience with or without the Polar Express part. They also do other dome experiences for everything from Happy Hour to Dinner and more.

One thing to know about these experiences is they fill up quick. You'll want to make your reservations through NineTwentyFive as soon as possible so you get in before they fill up.

