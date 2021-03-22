Pioneer Place On Fifth Announces Live In-Person Shows for April

ST. CLOUD -- The Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud has announced its first live show in over a year.

Owner Ray Herrington says they are selling tickets right now for the "Church of Cash" show next Friday, April 2nd. The last time they had people inside the theater was on March 15th of last year.

He says he's excited to welcome people back.

The show has been in our theater a few times, we're really excited for them to be the first ones back, they always bring a great crowd, they do classic Johnny Cash all the way through his last couple of albums.

Herrington says they've also booked GB Leighton for April 10th, Dirty Word for April 16th, Chris Hawkey on April 17th, and the Prince tribute show is coming back for two performances on April 24th.

Under state guidelines seating is limited to 50 percent capacity, which isn't profitable but does allow them to at least open their doors.

The short answer is "no", but it's better than having the building sit empty and the musicians understand that and are willing to help out with their prices also. They're getting tired of doing virtual shows and not being able to perform too.

Herrington says they've upgraded their ticketing system to help manage social distancing. When you buy tickets it automatically blocks off other seats.

He says the Veranda Lounge is also bringing back live music outside on Friday and Saturday nights this spring and summer.

