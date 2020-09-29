Live Entertainment Returning to Pioneer Place Stage

ST. CLOUD -- After being dark for over six months, live entertainment is coming back to the stage at the Pioneer Place of Fifth in downtown St. Cloud.

Co-owner Ray Herrington says they've scheduled three "dinner and a show" events for October. He says state COVID-19 regulations are still limiting capacity inside the theater so tickets are limited to 50 per show.

We're allowed right now 25 percent and keep everyone spread out, and we can do that with 50 people in the space. We're using dining space big enough to keep 50 people six feet apart in their groups.

On Saturday, October 10th they're partnering with Olde Brick House for a 6:00 p.m. dinner.

It's a couple course meal of really quality stuff, chicken oscar, steak and shrimp, stuffed dill salmon, then you come over and get the show so the total package is $75.

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. and features "Ladies of the 80's". On Friday, October 16th the band is the "Church of Cash" with Dinner at Olde Brick House and on Saturday, October 17th is the "GB Leighton Trio" with dinner at Searles on Fifth Ave.

Call or stop by the Veranda Lounge bar to buy tickets.

The renovated Pioneer Place on Fifth reopened in mid-September of last year and had been open for just six months before having to shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions.