Pierz Freedom Fest Postponed Until 2021

Pierz Freedom Fest announced on their Facebook page today that the event scheduled for July 11th has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 lineup included Dylan Scott, Lindsay Ell, Little Texas and more, and organizers say they will attempt to keep the lineup in tact for 2021.

Unfortunately the Pierz Freedom Fest Committee has made the difficult decision to postpone 2020 to July 10, 2021. In light of current circumstances we felt this was the safest decision for our staff, volunteers, performers, and the community.

2020 ticket-holders can get a full refund prior to July 1, 2020. Ticket for this years event can also be kept as they will be honored in 2021. 2020 on-site campers will be contacted by mail with details.

The move to postpone this summer's Pierz Freedom Fest comes amid similar announcements to postpone festivals from Winstock, Twin Cities Summer Jam, Moondance Jammin' Country Fest, and more.

Pierz Freedom Fest is one of my favorite events of the summer -- so I plan on seeing you at the Genola Ball Fields on Saturday, July 11th, 2021!

