[PHOTOS] Ice Castles Returns to Minnesota January of 2022

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. The exhibit opens in January of 2022. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw

Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and the Ice Castles website shows that it will be in the same spot as in 2020. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.

PHOTO: laura Bradshaw

If you do get chilly, there are a few firepits around to warm you up along with a concession stand with some hot drinks and sweet treats to enjoy.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw

There are even some fountains included in the ice formations. There are icicles grouped together with some LED lights that change periodically. It really gives it a cool vibe. And the simple fact that these all starts with just a drip out of a faucet, to get this made adds to the awesomeness.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw

Check it out! You can get tickets at the door, but it's much easier to buy them ahead of time online, and also it's cheaper.

