Pete and Joy’s Bakery in Little Falls Sold Along With Recipes

Phil and I are so excited! Yesterday Pete & Joy Kamrowski sold us their iconic bakery! With the bakery building and equipment came the recipes with which they created their delicious apple fritters, donuts, breads, brownies, cookies, lunches. . .did I mention apple fritters?!? We promised them that we would make them proud and we will work very hard to do so.

As if that wasn't enough excitement, today we reached an agreement with Mike & Dawn Lattimer to run the bakery and deli! Both Mike and Dawn have worked at Pete & Joy's and are ready to make those recipes come to life again.

The bakery will remained closed for a little while longer while we do some renovations, but we are anxious to get the doors open so that we all can once again enjoy apple fritters. . .oh, and other classic Pete & Joy's baked goods and meals!

Phil and I are truly blessed. Thank you Pete & Joy and Mike & Dawn!

There is no set opening date yet, but we are just as excited to have those apple fritters again as Susan seems to be! Best of luck Susan and Phil, Pete and Joy's is in good hands!