Pet Food Company Expanding to Little Falls

ST. PAUL -- A Brainerd-based pet food company is bringing jobs to Little Falls.

Barrett Petfood Innovations has received funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to open a manufacturing center in Little Falls.

The move is expected to create 85 jobs in the next three years with an average hourly wage of nearly $16, according to a news release from DEED.

The expansion is supported with a $450,000 investment from the Minnesota Investment Fund, as well as a $175,000 investment from the Job Creation Fund.

"This expansion is another example that businesses don't need to be in the Twin Cities metro in order to succeed," said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.

Barrett Petfood Innovations works with local farmers and growers to source ingredients for over 150 different types of pet food for dogs, cats and birds, as well as more exotic animals like turtles, fish and primates.