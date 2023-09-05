People Weigh In On How To Make The Minnesota State Fair Even Better

THE GREAT MINNESOTA GET-TOGETHER - COULD IT BE BETTER?

The Minnesota State Fair has long been touted as one of the best State fairs in the United States. The Minnesota State Fair will be held from August 22nd through Labor Day, September 22nd, 2024.

Because we love everything Minnesota State Fair we hardly dare ask, "How could we make the Minnesota State Fair even better than it is right now?

Get our free mobile app

That question was asked on Reddit recently. CBSNews had a story on the question that was asked, and there were a lot of great suggestions!

One of the most common requests was to have the Minnesota State Fair last longer, with the suggestion being for at least 16 days, and others saying that having an option for a Minnesota State Fair season pass.

Photo Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair Photo Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair loading...

H2O H2O H2O

Probably because this year was a little on the hot side, there were water suggestions. Some said it would be nice to have more water filling stations, and others said that the water 'misters' were awesome and it would be great to have more of them all around the fairgrounds.

Photo Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair Photo Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair loading...

HEAT SEEMS TO BE A THEME

Being too hot seemed to be something that was on people's minds as another suggestion was to find a way to update or keep all of the buildings cooler, and to have a lazy river that winds through the whole thing.

Photo Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair Photo Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair loading...

CROP ART

Crop art was another area that was discussed. The popularity of Crop Art viewing is growing each year, and a suggestion was made. The article said, "Crop art needs to be displayed in a better manner allowing less of a single line that shuffles past. It grows in popularity every year and the line just grows longer."

Photo Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair Photo Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair loading...

FUN REQUESTS

Some other possibly out-of-reach suggestions but fun as well:

Start every day with an official beer race

Since there is no way to expand outward, why not expand upward and start a 2nd level

Apparently, the AG building peppers are making people hungry. They want to taste them.

Finally, some people thought that planting more trees around the area would be a good idea.

Do you have any ideas that you would add to this list?

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

Explore Maple Island Park in Little Falls