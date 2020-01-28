Oversight Ends in St. Paul Archdiocese Child Protection Case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Prosecutors in Ramsey County have ended four years of oversight of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis as part of a settlement designed to protect children from clergy sex abuse.

The county sued the archdiocese in 2015 for its failure to protect children. County and church leaders said Tuesday that many improvements have been made and children are safer.

The improvements include child protection training and background checks for all employees and clergy. But Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says the work to protect children has no finish line. His office offered recommendations for the archdiocese going forward.